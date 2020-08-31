Horseheads School construction ongoing as the first day for students approaches

HORSEHEADS, N.Y (WETM) – As the first day of school approaches for Horseheads Central School District, construction continues, as the district implements the “Horseheads 2030 Initiative” to revamp their facilities.

You can see the state of the construction from Interstate 86, however, that viewpoint is misleading, there is a lot of progress that has been made. Superintendent, Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, told 18 News that the construction will yield a brand new library, a large common area that is secured, and a new cafeteria for students to use.

Also under construction are new and much larger classrooms for science and math. 18 News was granted access to much of the construction and the upgrades are significant and a long time coming.

“In New York State you want to keep your facilities up to date.” Said Dr. Douglas while touring the construction. He said that the roofing was starting to show its age and was out of warranty, after this construction is completed, new roofing will be in place complete with warranty if needed.

Questions were brought up regarding students attending while the construction is ongoing, Dr. Douglas assured us that students will be unaffected during day-to-day activities. Also, since only about 40% of the student body will be in the building at one time due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, that will help. Bus routes in and out of the facility will remain unchanged, however the amount of students allowed on the buses will be altered because of the pandemic.

Students’ first day for the Horseheads Central School District is September 14th.