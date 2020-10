HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Horseheads School District has announced that on Monday, Oct 26 they will be reopening their doors for in person learning.

The school district originally moved to remote learning due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in our area.

All students and staff will return to Horsehead’s ‘hybrid approach’ when the students return this coming Monday.

This is a developing story and 18 News will pass on more information as it becomes available to us.