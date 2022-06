HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Horseheads South Main Street Interstate-86 eastbound entrance ramp will close for a month starting at 6:00 P.M. tonight, June 6.

The construction announcement was made Town and Country Fire Department today at 10 a.m. The Department is advising drivers to use the Route 14 East Bound ramp (Westinghouse Road) or the Route 13 East Bound ramp in the meantime.

Work zone speed limits will be posted around the area of the construction.