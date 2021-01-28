Horseheads St. Patrick’s Day parade canceled for a second year due to COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual Horseheads St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the Horseheads Village Manager’s Office.

Confirmation of the parade’s cancelation comes one day after Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted the orange and yellow zone restrictions in Horseheads.

Last year’s 17th annual parade scheduled for March 14 was one of the first major events in the Southern Tier canceled due to the pandemic. The event in Hanover Square features a lengthy parade with car floats, Celtic dancers, and an Irish dinner at the Horseheads Fire Department.

18 News will have more on the cancelation of this year’s parade as information becomes available.