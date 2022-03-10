Horseheads St. Patrick’s Parade postponed

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads St. Patrick’s Day parade has been postponed due to weather, according to the event organizers.

The announcement comes just two days before the originally scheduled date of March 12. Organizers said the parade is now slotted for the following week, March 19 at 2:00 p.m. However, the annual Irish dinner will still be held on Saturday, March 12 at the Horseheads Village Fire Department.

In January, the Village announced that the parade would make its return after being cancelled for two years in a row due to the pandemic. More information on the parade can be found on its Facebook page.