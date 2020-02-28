Horseheads St. Patrick’s Parade route announced

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The 17th annual Horseheads St. Patrick’s Parade will step off on March 14 at 2:00 p.m. in front of the Depot on West Broad Street.

The route is as follows: W. Broad Street, right on Grand Central Avenue, left on Fletcher Street, left on Main Street, through Hanover Square to the Horseheads Fire Department.

The lineup for the event, which will be led by Pat McFarland, John Lee, and Betsy Tolbert, will be at 1:00 p.m.

A Corned Beef or Ham & Cabbage Dinner will be served immediately following the Parade at The Horseheads Fire Department at 134 N. Main St, Horseheads, NY 14845 from 3:30 pm – 7:00 pm.

Live Entertainment by The Ring of Chiarraighe Celtic Dancers and various bagpipe & drum bands! Children’s activities and face painting will also fill the Fire Department with Irish cheer.

The Horseheads High School Art Club will kick off the festivities with the painting of the Hanover Square Merchant window fronts on Saturday, February 29 at 10 am.

If you would like more information email hhdsstpatricksparade@gmail.com