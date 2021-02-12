Horseheads Starbucks officially opens

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Starbucks drive-thru in the Southern Tier Crossing shopping center has officially opened for business, according to Starbuck’s public relations.

The new Horseheads location is the first standalone Starbucks in the area with the next closest location in Binghamton. Smaller shops are located inside Target and local colleges.

Construction on the project began in July 2020 at the former Mattress Metro location and was originally scheduled to finish last fall. The mattress store has since relocated to the other side of the building.

In August Starbucks said the location would add 20-25 new jobs in the area.