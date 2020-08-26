Horseheads Starbucks opening in the spring, adding 20-25 jobs

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The new Southern Tier Crossing Starbucks location will be opening in the spring with 20-25 employees, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

Wenzel Contractors first told 18 News in July that the location will go in the Metro Mattress building and that the mattress store will be moving to another location within the plaza.

The drive-thru will be situated where cars will have the Buffalo Wild Wings on their left. Construction on the drive-thru is on-going, and workers at site say that the drive-thru will be completed before they begin work on the inside of the store.

There are no Starbucks drive-thru locations in Chemung County and the closest location is in Binghamton. There are smaller shops inside stores such as Target, but this would be the first stand-alone store.