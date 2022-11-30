HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Seniors at Horseheads High School are looking to give back to the larger New York community this holiday season, accepting gift donations for a children’s hospital and homeless shelter in New York City.

Senior Isabelle Giammichele said she and other students have organized donation drives with Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital and the Bowery Mission homeless shelter in New York City. The seniors will take a trip to NYC on December 23 to drop off the donations and visit the Bowery Mission.

“By providing these goods to these locations, it will reflect extremely well on the area because we are helping those in the city, showing we expand our donations and want to give back to everyone,” Giammichele said. “I also believe that the holidays are the perfect time to give back, and nothing is going to make you feel as satisfied as giving back to those in need during Christmas.”

Giammichele said the hospital is looking for new, packaged toys that parents can provide for their kids and avoid the stress of intense holiday shopping on top of medical expenses. Santa will also bring the toys to the kids on Christmas morning.

The Bowery Mission is looking for household goods (toiletries, paper products, cleaning supplies), healthcare products, and new/used clothes, Giammichele said.

Anyone with donations to give can drop them off in boxes at the main entrance of Horseheads High School or the Do It Center in Hanover Square. Questions can be directed to Giammichele by emailing giammichele-isabelle@hh.gstboces.org.