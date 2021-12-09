Horseheads teen arrested for choking, obstruction of circulation

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads teen has been arrested for allegedly choking another person in Chemung County earlier this week.

Kristopher Spahalski, 18, was allegedly involved in a disturbance in the Town of Southport on December 7. He was arrested the next day by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation and fourth-degree Criminal Mischief, both class-A misdemeanors.

He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in the Southport Town Court at a later date.

