Horseheads to get millions to improve drinking water, replace old lines

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads is set to receive millions from the state to improve the quality of drinking water and replace thousands of feet of old water lines.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the additional Water Infrastructure Improvements grants on December 10 to municipalities across the state.

The Village of Horseheads will receive a $3,000,000 WIIA grant and a $2,000,000 short-term, market-rate financing to replace about 12,000 feet of “aged and undersized” water main.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to clean water,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will upgrade clean and drinking water infrastructure across the state, address emerging contaminants, and reduce pollution. We will continue to work with local governments and partners to protect New Yorkers’ water quality for years to come.”

The money is part of a total $115 million for critical clean and drinking water infrastructure projects across the state. The grants, interest-free loans and low-interest loans approved by the EFC Board of Directors on December 9, 2021 will help 34 municipalities and public authorities undertake drinking water and wastewater projects.