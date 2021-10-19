Horseheads to hold clean energy webinar ahead of winter months

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town and Village of Horseheads are launching a clean energy campaign as the community gears up for the winter months.

Horseheads is partnering with HeatSmart, Cornell Cooperative Extension, and Mothers Out Front to help teach the community about the benefits of clean heating and cooling and energy efficiency. This community campaign is a high-impact action item for the Leadership Round of NYSERDA`s Clean Energy Communities program.

Horseheads officials said this campaign will result in greater comfort and energy savings for participating households, a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, and grant funding for their municipalities.

The Town and Village are holding an informational webinar at 7:00 p.m. on October 19 to discuss Clean Heating and Cooling. The community can register for the webinar here.

To get a free assessment for home energy improvements from a HeatSmart vetted installer, community members can fill out this form. Additional grants are available for low-to-moderate-income households that can cover half or all of the cost.

Questions can be directed to Donald Fisher, Horseheads Town Supervisor, Nathan Nagle, Horseheads Village Manager, or Lisa Marshall, HeatSmart Program Director, 607-500-HEAT.