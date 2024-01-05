PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Horseheads man and village trustee accused of injuring five people in a DWI crash near Penn Yan on July 4, 2023, was indicted in December on several charges related to the incident.

According to the indictment released by the Yates County Clerk’s Office on Dec. 28, Mark J. Cronin was seen in court and indicted on two counts of vehicular assault in the first degree, two counts of driving while intoxicated, and one count of failure to stop at a stop sign.

The indictment claims that on July 4, 2023, Cronin was driving a pickup truck on Second Milo Road while under the influence of alcohol and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Old Bath Road and Second Milo Road.

Information obtained from police documents claims that Cronin went through the stop sign and hit a vehicle with eight people inside, six of them children, with the indictment claiming five were severely injured in the vehicle.

According to the Yates County District Attorney, Cronin was offered a plea deal but rejected the offer. Court documents say that Cronin is expected to be in court again on Tuesday, Jan. 9.