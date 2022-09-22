HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Walmart in Horseheads will soon be going completely bagless.

Following reports of stores across New York planning to do away with paper bags at checkout, the Horseheads location confirmed with 18 News that its store will stop selling paper bags on October 1, 2022. This means customers will have to bring their own reusable bags or containers when shopping.

18 News has reached out to Walmart corporate to see if this change is for all New York Stores and is waiting to hear back.

Early this year, all stores in Vermont and Maine went completely bagless as part of a pilot program for the company.

This move comes almost two years after New York State put in place a ban on the sale of plastic bags. The law went into effect in October 2020 and included bags sold at places like grocery stores and restaurant takeout meals.

Also on January 1, 2022, New York State implemented a ban on polystyrene containers and foam packing peanuts for packaged foods or goods.