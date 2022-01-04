Horseheads woman arrested for stealing vehicle outside Elmira Heights home

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Elmira Heights last week.

Mallory Clancy, 37, allegedly stole a vehicle from a home on Grand Central Avenue. Elmira Heights Police said the owner of the car had left it running while bringing items in and out of the house. Security footage determined that a white woman got in the vehicle and left, heading south.

Officers located Clancy at America’s Best Value Inn in Horseheads and charged her with fourth-degree Grand Larceny.

She was processed and released to appear in court at a later date.