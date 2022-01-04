Horseheads woman arrested for stealing vehicle outside Elmira Heights home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Elmira Heights last week.

Mallory Clancy, 37, allegedly stole a vehicle from a home on Grand Central Avenue. Elmira Heights Police said the owner of the car had left it running while bringing items in and out of the house. Security footage determined that a white woman got in the vehicle and left, heading south.

Officers located Clancy at America’s Best Value Inn in Horseheads and charged her with fourth-degree Grand Larceny.

She was processed and released to appear in court at a later date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now