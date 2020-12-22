Horseheads woman arrested on criminal mischief charges

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on Dec 17, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rebecka Worrell, 26, of Horseheads, following an investigation into damaged property at 2 Academic Drive, Corning.

It is alleged that Worrell attempted to enter a locked residence facility and then damaged a light pole near the residence facility. Worrell was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree. Worrell was released on an appearance ticket for a later date in Corning Town Court.

Sheriff Allard thanks the Corning Community College Public Safety for their assistance in this investigation and arrest.

