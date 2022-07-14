READING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022.

State Police say that the crash occurred on July 9, 2022, at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Route 14A in the town of Reading.

According to Police, the operator and lone occupant Brandy Stahlman, 42, of Horseheads, was traveling southbound on State Route 14A when she drove off the road at the intersection of State Route 226 and struck a tree.

Police said that she was taken by ambulance to Schuyler Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

State Police said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.