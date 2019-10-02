Horseheads woman indicted for driving while intoxicated with children in the car

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Christy Lott of Horseheads was indicted on six charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol with children in the vehicle.

Lott was indicted on three counts of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

According to court documents, Lott drove on Grand Central Ave. on Sept. 7, 2019 while under the influence of alcohol with children under the age of 15 in the car. Lott had previously lost her license prior to being pulled over on Sept. 7.