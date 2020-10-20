Horseheads won’t set trick or treat hours, recommends against door to door gatherings

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Town of Horseheads will not set hours for door to door trick or treating this Halloween due to COVID-19, according to Town Supervisor Donald Fischer.

“The Town recommends against public or private gatherings without strict conformance with CDC standards, New York State and Chemung County Health Department requirements for filing a safety plan.”

Fischer says door to door trick or treating is “strongly not recommended” and that truck or treat events should have a safety plan filed with the Chemung County Public Health Department.

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has recommended that municipalities not set trick or treating times.