AVERAGE HIGH FOR JULY 1ST: 82°

AVERAGE LOW FOR JULY 1ST: 57°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 5:35 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 8:48 PM

Happy Friday! Passing clouds are starting our Friday but we are dry. Clouds increase this afternoon and temperatures also soar into the low 90s for the afternoon. Humidity is on the increase as well. A cold front moves in this evening bringing showers and thunderstorms. These continue through the overnight and into Saturday morning. Lows are in the mid 60s. The cold front moves out for the afternoon on Saturday and dry air filters in. Decreasing clouds are the case for Saturday afternoon and evening. We also dry out.

Sunshine returns for Sunday and the Fourth of July. It is perfect for the holiday. Temperatures rise into the low to mid 80s on Sunday and Monday. Our chance for showers returns for Tuesday and temperatures remain in the low 80s. We get a break from the showers on Wednesday but still see a mix of sun and clouds. Shower chances return for Thursday.

Have an amazing holiday weekend!

FRIDAY: BUILDING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE DAY & OVERNIGHT SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 91 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: SHOWERS & T-STORMS LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 82 LOW: 56

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 85 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

THURSDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter