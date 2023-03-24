HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve traveled along Interstate 86 through Horseheads, you’ve probably noticed a hotel that has been in the works for years, on Friday, that hotel opened its doors to guests for the first time.

The hotel is a Best Western Plus, and according to the chief engineer at the hotel, has been in the works for 13 years.

Many setbacks have prevented the hotel from opening earlier, but problems with contractors at times, and the COVID-19 Pandemic, halted construction for some time.

The hotel sits on the location of the former Landmark Inn behind the Friendly’s Restaurant on Corning Road in Horseheads.

The Landmark Inn was torn down years ago, with the Best Western Plus being plotted and work starting sometime after on the same land. The hotel has 102 rooms, a pool, a gazebo with an outdoor fire pit, a fitness center, and soon a restaurant in the coming months.

Bethany Johnston, the hotel’s Operations and Sales Manager, said it was a bittersweet moment to finally have the hotel open after so many years.

“This property has been in the coming for a long time, a lot of years,” Johnston said. “It’s definitely bittersweet to see this property coming up as we are a Best Western and we’re definitely excited to get people in here,” she said.

The hotel started taking in guests as of 3 p.m. on Friday, March 24.