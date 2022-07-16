A house fire broke out in Pine City earky Saturday. The building can be seen burned and badly damaged.

PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) — A fire broke out at a Pine City residence in the early morning hours of July 16.

Calls were reported around 2 a.m. of a working structure fire to a residence on Kinner Hill Road in Pine City.

Multiple departments arrived including Webbs Mills, Pine City, and Southport to tackle the flames along with additional departments on standby.

Crews worked well into the daylight hours even after the initial flames were put out to make sure all the fire was extinguished inside the building.

18 News spoke with the Webbs Mills Fire Chief and he said that there were no injuries from the fire, although a dog was lost as a result.

The last fire crews left the scene around noon, the cause of the fire is under investigation by the Office of Fire Prevention and Control from New York State Fire along with Chemung County Emergency Management.