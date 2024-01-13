ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) — A multi-family home caught fire in Athens on Saturday afternoon.

According to Bradford County Emergency Management Coordinator Jeff Rosenheck, a fire was reported at a house containing two apartment units on the 100 block of Maple Street just before 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

One person was taken to Robert Packer Hospital via ambulance to check for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

The Athens Borough Fire Department, the Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company, the Sayre Fire Department, the North Towanda Fire Department, the Waverly-Barton Fire Department, and Greater Valley EMS responded to the scene.