BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A house on Hillview Drive in Big Flats caught fire on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an 18 News reporter on the scene, the front of the house was damaged by the fire. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. and seemed to be under control by 3 p.m.

The Big Flats Fire Department, the Corning Fire Department, and Tompkins Corners Volunteer Fire Company responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.