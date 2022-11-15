ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple departments responded to a house fire in Athens Monday night that didn’t leave any reports of injuries.

The Athens Borough Fire Department said that the calls for the fire went out around 6:49 p.m. on Nov. 14 for a home on Spruce Street. Several trucks and engines, as well as Greater Valley EMS responded.

Athens Fire said crews started an interior attack and sent firefighters to the roof for ventilation. Control was marked after about 20 minutes, but crews continued overhaul for about 2.5 hours, the fire department said.

Meanwhile, Waverly-Barton stood by for the rest of the valley.

Athens Fire said that as of Tuesday morning, there were no reported injuries.