BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have died after an overnight house fire in Burdett, according to Schuyler County Emergency Management Director Bill Kennedy.

The original call came in at 2:20 AM this morning with Burdett Fire Department being the primary agency with assistance from multiple departments.

New York State Fire Investigators have been called to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

