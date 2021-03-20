House fire in Campbell overnight is “total loss”

CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) – At 1:00 a.m., the Campbell Fire Department responded to a house fire at 5049 King Hill Rd. in Campbell.

Units from neighboring towns also responded to the two alarm blaze. Savona, Bath, Coopers Thurston and Painted Post fire departments were on scene.

“This house has vanished unfortunately it’s probably a total loss but nothing, nobody was hurt,” Campbell Fire Chief Glenn Vogel said.

The fire is still under investigation. 18 News will continue to update this story as information becomes available.