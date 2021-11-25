House fire in Horseheads early Thanksgiving morning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a house fire in the Town of Horseheads early Thursday morning.

According to the Horseheads Fire-Rescue Department, a third-alarm dwelling fire was reported early this morning, with Horseheads and Town & Country Fire both responding.

Crews assigned interior operations with extension and overhaul duties limiting the spread of the fire into the main part of the house.

The Southport Fire Department assisted in the village and town cover-up while Horseheads and T & Country responded.