Roof collapses during Elmira Heights house fire

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Four people were able to escape a house fire on Elmwood Ave. in Elmira Heights on Tuesday before part of the roof collapsed.

Reports of the fire first came into the 18 Newsroom around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday with heavy smoke and flames seen coming out of the top of the building.

Pictures show the roof in the back of the structure has collapsed.















One witness at the scene reported hearing an explosion right before the fire began.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.