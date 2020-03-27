House gives final passage to $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill

WASHINGTON (NBC)- The House on Friday passed the $2 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it quickly.

The legislation, which was passed unanimously by the Senate on Wednesday, provides relief for workers and businesses that have been devastated by the outbreak.

Trump has applauded the final product — the largest economic relief package in modern U.S. history — and said this week that he would sign the legislation, which the Senate passed 96-0 late Wednesday.

The House vote Friday came after Democratic and Republican leaders summoned House members to Washington late Thursday because they feared the package wouldn’t be able to pass by voice vote, causing lawmakers to scramble back to the capital from their districts.

Congressional leaders wanted to avoid bringing members back to Washington, prompting Democratic leadership to plan for a voice vote that could be done without lawmakers returning. There was speculation, however, that Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., might demand a roll-call vote.

Those suspicions proved right: Shortly before the vote, Massie said in a series of tweets that he would try to force a roll-call vote on the legislation, arguing that House members should have to go on the record.

“Is it too much to ask that the House do its job, just like the Senate did?” he tweeted.

Ultimately, House leaders were able to thwart the request for a recorded vote from Massie, who lacked support for the move from other members.

The bill’s passage came after an emotional three-hour debate on the House floor in which members of both parties largely voiced support for the measure despite some misgivings.