(WETM) – Local schools across the Southern Tier are working to provide completely free meals to kids and teens this summer.

Greater Southern Tier BOCES announced that a total of 15 local school districts and youth organizations are sponsoring another season of free meals in Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, and parts of Yates and Ontario Counties. The meals are for any kids 18 years old or younger.

The meals will consist of items like sandwiches, salads, yogurts, fruits, veggies, juice and milk. GSTBOCES said sample lunches may be any of the following three:

String cheese, yogurt, baby carrots with ranch dressing, orange, grains, and milk.

Sandwich or wrap with meat and cheese, cucumber slices with ranch dressing, apple, and milk.

Peanut Butter & Jelly, fruit juice, raisins, and milk.

Breakfast will also have cereals, granola bars, fruit, and fruit juice, the announcement said.

The meals are completely free and don’t require an application. They also must be eaten on-site.

Below are locations and times for meal availability through the summer:

Steuben County

Arkport Central School July 10-August 3, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:15-12:45 a.m.

Avoca Central School June 26-August 17, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:30-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Bradford Central School July 5-August 11, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00-8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Campbell-Savona Jr/Sr High School July 5-August 15, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:20 a.m.-12:10 p.m.

Canisteo-Greenwood Elementary School July 5-August 11, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Columbian Playground (64 Genesee St., Hornell) July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Corning Area Youth Center July 3-August 25 Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Snack: 2:00-2:30 p.m. Dinner: 4:45-5:15 p.m.

Corning-Painted Post Middle School July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Denison Park July 10-August 10, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 10:00-10:30 a.m. Lunch: 12:10-12:30 p.m.

Dormann Library July 5-August 17, Monday-Thursday Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Naples Library (Ontario County) July 5-August 17, Monday-Thursday Lunch 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Naples Village Summer Rec (2 Academy St., Naples) July 5-August 15, Monday-Thursday Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Haverling Middle School July 5-August 17, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hammondsport Central School July 10-August 3, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:45-8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Hammondsport United Methodist Church June 26-June 30 Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hillside Manor Playground July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Lunch: 12:15-12:45 p.m.

Hornell Concern for Youth July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m.

North Hornell Elementary July 5-August 15, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:35-8:05 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Hornell Intermediate School July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:30-8:00 a.m. Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Hornell High School July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:45-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Hornell Public Library July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m,

Hornell YMCA July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:35-8:45 a.m. Lunch 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Jasper-Troupsburg Elementary School July 17-August 10, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Prattsburgh Central School July 6-August 17, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 7:45-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Salvation Army (Corning) July 10-August 10, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 8:30-9:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

Smith Elementary School July 5-August 15, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Southeast Steuben County Library July 10-August 17, Wednesday Lunch: 12:00-12:30 p.m.

Stewart Park July 10-August 10, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 10:00-10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:15-11:30 a.m.

VEW Primary School (216 Maple Hts., Bath) July 10-August 3, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

William Street Park (Corning) July 10-August 10, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 10:00-10:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:40 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Winfield Elementary School June 26-August 25, Monday-Tuesday Breakfast: 8:00-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.



Schuyler County

Clute Park July 3-August 25, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:45-8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. No meals July 4

Dundee Central School Cafeteria July 10-August 18, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:45-8:45 a.m. Lunch: 10:45-11:45 a.m.

Montour Falls BC Cate Elementary Cafeteria July 10-August 17, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Odessa Hanlon Elementary Cafeteria July 10-August 17, Monday-Thursday Breakfast: 8:00-9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Watkins Glen High School Cafeteria July 5-August 18, Monday-Friday Breakfast: 7:30-8:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.



Chemung County