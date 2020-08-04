How and why tropical storms get their names

With Tropical Storm Isaias impacting the east coast this week, many people in its path had trouble with it’s pronunciation. The World Meteorological Organization had a process which names storms in order to avoid confusion. Names are much easier than numbers or technical terms and are used in order to help the media facilitate warnings to the public.

There are six lists of names in rotation used for the Atlantic hurricane seasons. Meaning the names this year will be used again in 2026. If a storm is especially costly or deadly then the annual meeting will rid the name from the list and another name is selected to replace it. Recent retired names being Irma, Maria, Sandy and Katrina. Male and female names are alternated and the list runs in alphabetical order. The names are chosen by the committee to reflect names familiar to specific hurricane basin.