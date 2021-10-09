How Chemung County got its name

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Chemung County Seal_-7634286666370759403

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – From the Town of Chemung to the Chemung River, and even the Chemung Canal Trust Company, there are many things, both natural and man-made, that hold a name with Chemung in it, but where did it come from?

According to Chemungcountyny.gov the name itself dates back to 1779, and could possibly be earlier, after settlers to the area named it after a Native American village that was destroyed at the Battle of Newtown, during the Revolutionary War.

The Natives at the time would have spoken the Algonquin language with a Delaware dialect, from that, the word Chemung means “Place of the big horn”.

This goes back to a time when Native Americans would be able to find large mammoth tusks along the banks of what is now the Chemung River.

The County of Chemung, State of New York, was incorporated by Act of the State Legislature as a County of the State of New York by Chapter 77 of the Laws of 1836 on March 29, 1836, being taken from the western part of Tioga County, with the County Seat at Elmira.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now