CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re a Chemung County resident and have some stored hazardous materials like antifreeze, ammonia, extra bleach, etc., then you have a chance to dispose of them this October.

Registration is now open for the fall household hazardous waste collection event held by the Cornell Cooperative Extention.

This free event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and is available to Chemung County residents only, but requires pre-registration.

A full list of the accepted items can be found below:

Arts and crafts supplies

Household batteries

Brake fluid

Cesspool cleaners

Drain cleaners

Driveway sealer

Dry cleaning fluids

Engine and radiator flushes and floor cleaners

Fluorescent lights, bulbs, and tubes

Gasoline

Herbicides

Insect sprays

Mercury, and items containing mercury

Metal polishes

Mothballs

Muriatic acid

Latex and oil-based paints

Old chemistry set supplies

Oven cleaners

Paint thinners and pesticides

Photo chemicals

Pool chemicals

Radiator cleaners

Rodent Killers

Rust preventives

Sealants

Solvents

Transmission fluid

Wood preservatives

Wood strippers

Electronics will not be accepted as part of the cleanup event.

Residents have until Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. to register for the collection event.

To register, call 607-734-4452 anytime between Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information can be found on the group’s website.