CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’re a Chemung County resident and have some stored hazardous materials like antifreeze, ammonia, extra bleach, etc., then you have a chance to dispose of them this October.
Registration is now open for the fall household hazardous waste collection event held by the Cornell Cooperative Extention.
This free event will be taking place on Saturday, Oct. 14, and is available to Chemung County residents only, but requires pre-registration.
A full list of the accepted items can be found below:
- Arts and crafts supplies
- Household batteries
- Brake fluid
- Cesspool cleaners
- Drain cleaners
- Driveway sealer
- Dry cleaning fluids
- Engine and radiator flushes and floor cleaners
- Fluorescent lights, bulbs, and tubes
- Gasoline
- Herbicides
- Insect sprays
- Mercury, and items containing mercury
- Metal polishes
- Mothballs
- Muriatic acid
- Latex and oil-based paints
- Old chemistry set supplies
- Oven cleaners
- Paint thinners and pesticides
- Photo chemicals
- Pool chemicals
- Radiator cleaners
- Rodent Killers
- Rust preventives
- Sealants
- Solvents
- Transmission fluid
- Wood preservatives
- Wood strippers
Electronics will not be accepted as part of the cleanup event.
Residents have until Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 4 p.m. to register for the collection event.
To register, call 607-734-4452 anytime between Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Additional information can be found on the group’s website.