How dangerous is Route 13?

Route 13 is a local roadway that runs from Elmira to Ithaca and goes through Tompkins, Schuyler, and Chemung counties. It is commonly commuted and heavily traveled on throughout the year. With numerous crashes occurring annually, it prompted the question of if the road is considered dangerous. 18 News dove into this today and asked Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom on his opinion.

“I think anytime we have had any significant crashes out there have always seemed to be weather related, generally in the winter time because it is a two lane highway. I think there is more of a potential to have a bad accident because you don’t have any median between the two opposite lanes of traffic. So that’s generally one of the contributing factors if there is an accident out there, it’s usually pretty bad. And two, people get a little impatient and they try to pass in areas that they shouldn’t, ” Sheriff Schrom said.

During the winter months, there are numerous locations on the roadway that have high elevation and freeze over rather quickly which contributes to crashes. Schrom went on to say that when travelling during the winter months his advice remains the same: allow extra time travelling, slow down, and give yourself more space.