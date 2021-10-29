How many guns were turned in at Southern Tier buyback event?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York Attorney General’s Office has announced the results of yesterday’s gun buyback program in the Southern Tier.

The October 28 event was the first of its kind in the area and AG Letitia James said it collected a total of 67 guns in just three hours, including 43 handguns, 22 shotguns and rifles, an assault rifle, and a non-working gun.

“Gun violence continues to endanger too many communities throughout New York,” said Attorney General James. “The first step to prevent this violence and stop any potential devastation is to get these dangerous weapons off our streets, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with these buyback events.”

After just 20 minutes into the buyback event, 30 handguns and an AK-47 assault rifle were collected. (The total number of firearms collected will be released in the future.) The event followed a “no questions asked” policy to accept working or not-working firearms in return for monetary compensation.

“The attorney general’s investigators were extremely helpful with the entire planning and execution of this project,” said Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz. “Of course, we would also like to thank all those who dropped off firearms. We appreciate your proactive efforts and willingness to be a part of the solution.”

Since 2013, the Attorney General’s Office has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state and has successfully collected more than 4,600 firearms.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell said, “The city of Elmira, in concert with the Elmira Police Department, along with all the other local law enforcement agencies and the Office of the New York Attorney General, will continue to work diligently by utilizing all means available to rid our community of gun violence and to keep the citizens of our community safe.”