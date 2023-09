SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Most kids in the Southern Tier headed back to school last week, but some never left.

Thousands of kids across the Southern Tier are home-schooled. At the end of each school year, the New York State Education Department releases the total number of kids from kindergarten up to 12th grade in each school district that were taught at home that school year. The numbers have changed since last school year due to families moving, kids graduating, or kids starting home-schooling for the first time, but we can take a look at data from recent years to see about how many kids in the Southern Tier currently learn from home.

The education department’s data breaks down how many households are instructing children, how many kids from kindergarten through sixth grade are being home-schooled, how many kids from seventh through twelfth grade are being home-schooled, and how many of the home-schooled kids are known to have disabilities.

Some schools seem to have significantly more home-schooled children than instructing households. Home-school groups and other factors might account for these differences, or there could have been reporting errors.

We’ve taken the education department’s data and formed a list of the number of children that were home-schooled in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties during the two most recent school years.

Chemung County

Elmira City School District 2021-2022: 154 households 147 kids in grades K-6 117 kids in grades 7-12 23 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 142 households 123 kids in grades K-6 102 kids in grades 7-12 18 kids with disabilities

Elmira Heights Central School District 2021-2022: 24 households 32 kids in grades K-6 16 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 1 household 18 kids in grades K-6 21 kids in grades 7-12 14 kids with disabilities

Horseheads Central School District 2021-2022: 106 households 140 kids in grades K-6 72 kids in grades 7-12 24 kids with disabilities 2022-2023 97 households 101 kids in grades K-6 67 kids in grades 7-12 24 kids with disabilities



Schuyler County

Odessa-Montour Central School District 2021-2022: 31 households 30 kids in grades K-6 17 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 24 households 28 kids in grades K-6 14 kids in grades 7-12 2 kids with disabilities

Watkins Glen Central School District 2021-2022: 64 households 46 kids in grades K-6 46 kids in grades 7-12 9kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 52 households 37 kids in grades K-6 45 kids in grades 7-12 5 kids with disabilities



Steuben County

Addison Central School District 2021-2022: 36 households 39 kids in grades K-6 28 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 42 households 43 kids in grades K-6 39 kids in grades 7-12 2 kids with disabilities

Arkport Central School District 2021-2022: 2 households 244 kids in grades K-6 233 in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 18 households 14 kids in grades K-6 14 kids in grades 7-12 1 kid with disabilities

Avoca Central School District 2021-2022: 35 households 45 kids in grades K-6 21 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 26 households 34 kids in grades K-6 15 kids in grades 7-12 1 kid with disabilities

Bath Central School District 2021-2022: 53 households 61 kids in grades K-6 36 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 44 households 40 kids in grades K-6 36 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities

Bradford Central School District 2021-2022: 17 households 14 kids in grades K-6 11 kids in grades 7-12 2 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 20 households 14 kids in grades K-6 15 kids in grades 7-12 1 kid with disabilities

Campbell-Savona Central School District 2021-2022: 26 households 29 kids in grades K-6 13 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 42 households 32 kids in grades K-6 10 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities

Canisteo-Greenwood Central School District 2021-2022: 15 households 20 kids in grades K-6 14 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 21 households 20 kids in grades K-6 22 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities

Corning-Painted Post Area School District 2021-2022: 28 households 153 kids in grades K-6 167 kid in grades 7-12 109 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 26 households 116 kids in grades K-6 123 kids in grades 7-12 12 kids with disabilities

Hammondsport Central School District 2021-2022: 7 households 12 kids in grades K-6 3 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 7 households 11 kids in grades K-6 5 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities

Hornell City School District 2021-2022: 40 households 42 kids in grades K-6 36 kids in grades 7-12 7 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 40 households 35 kids in grades K-6 34 kids in grades 7-12 8 kids with disabilities

Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District 2021-2022: 24 households 35 kids in grades K-6 24 kids in grades 7-12 3 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 20 households 25 kids in grades K-6 18 kids in grades 7-12 7 kids with disabilities

Prattsburgh Central School District 2021-2022: 26 households 35 kids in grades K-6 13 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 19 households 25 kids in grades K-6 9 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities

Wayland-Cohocton Central School District 2021-2022: 55 households 58 kids in grades K-6 25 kids in grades 7-12 7 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 41 households 41 kids in grades K-6 34 kids in grades 7-12 8 kids with disabilities



Tioga County

Candor Central School District 2021-2022: 31 households 29 kids in grades K-6 19 kids in grades 7-12 1 kid with disabilities 2022-2023: 19 households 20 kids in grades K-6 12 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities

Newark Valley Central School District 2021-2022: 33 households 56 kids in grades K-6 22 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 75 households 39 kids in grades K-6 36 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities

Owego-Apalachin Central School District 2021-2022: 66 households 71 kids in grades K-6 55 kids in grades 7-12 14 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 71 households 72 kids in grades K-6 52 kids in grades 7-12 18 kids with disabilities

Spencer-Van Etten Central School District 2021-2022: 42 households 45 kids in grades K-6 26 kids in grades 7-12 4 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 43 households 45 kids in grades K-6 30 kids in grades 7-12 1 kid with disabilities

Tioga Central School District 2021-2022: 21 households 19 kids in grades K-6 18 kids in grades 7-12 2 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 22 households 25 kids in grades K-6 19 kids in grades 7-12 1 kid with disabilities

Waverly Central School District 2021-2022: 21 households 15 kids in grades K-6 19 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities 2022-2023: 32 households 23 kids in grades K-6 23 kids in grades 7-12 0 kids with disabilities



Some of the school districts had big changes in the number of home-schooled children from the 2021-22 and 2022-2023 school years, but for the most part, the numbers stayed fairly consistent. We can probably expect the number of children that are home-schooled in the Southern Tier during the 2022-2023 school year to be similar to the number that were during the past two years.

To see how many children in each school district across New York State have been home-schooled since the 2009-2010 school year, visit this page of the department of education’s website.