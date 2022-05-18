ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – People across Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier headed to the polls on May 17 to vote in the Pa. primaries and local school budgets.

In New York, all 21 budgets passed at the 21 school districts across four counties in the Southern Tier. Check here for a full list of the results for board seats, budgets, and propositions. And in Pennsylvania, the night was highlighted by a win by John Fetterman and Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial races. A full list of race projected winners can be seen here.

But how many people actually came out to vote. In Chemung County, less than ten percent of voters went to the polls across the Elmira City, Elmira Heights, and Horseheads School Districts. Specifically, in the ECSD vote, 2.5% of voters turned out, 5.5% in Horseheads, and 6% in Elmira Heights, according to the Board of Elections. Many Elmira residents received budget notices in the mail from ECSD on May 17, the day of the vote.

In the Pennsylvania primaries, voter turnout was higher in the Northern Tier. In Tioga County, 29% of registered voters went to the polls for the senate, gubernatorial and lieutenant governor races. In Bradford County, the percentage was even higher at 37%.