ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It’s Ground Hog Day and Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow which according to legend means another 6 weeks of winter.

But how reliable have his predictions been in the past? His predictions compared to the national temperature record for the United States show how many times he accurately predicted the start of spring.

Looking at the last decade, Phil only has an accuracy rate of 40 percent. Comparing it to the last 50 years, the accuracy rate is up to 46 percent with winter predicted 36 times and an early spring 14 times.

With statistics showing he is right less than half of the time, what do you think? Will we see 6 more weeks of winter?