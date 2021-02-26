How road salt polluting our water

A front loader works at a large pile of road salt, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass., as preparation continues for a storm that is expected to dump a foot or more of snow throughout the Northeast. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In the Twin Tiers during the winter season there are two things that you will certainly see every single year and that is limited sunshine and road salt everywhere. We have seen a lot of snow this season and much of it is still around, however it is melting, and that poses a problem for the environment. Why? Because of the salt in the snow that is melting. It pollutes the ground, your cars, and our waterways.

Salt very easily contaminates a body of water. Just a teaspoon of road salt pollutes 5 gallons of water and it is extremely difficult and expensive to right this wrong. Across the country, hundreds of millions of pounds of road salt are put on the roadways during the winter and it is likely far more than is actually needed.

So how is this fixed? Well, in the rivers and streams, it is nearly impossible. To clean up contaminated water a process called reverse osmosis must be done, which is extremely expensive to do on a large scale.

Road salt is dangerous to animals too. Pets can ingest the chloride and harm them along with irritating their paws. Road salt pollution can get down into the groundwater, leading to the water people drink being salty, which was a problem in Wisconsin a few years ago.

This is an issue that will require sweeping changes to our snow and ice mitigation strategies to fix and sadly it is not simple. There are other alternatives to road salt, but they all negatively impact the environment. Technology is catching up to the problem but it still has a long way to go.