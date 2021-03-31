How the changing weather affects your health

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We are tracking a late season snow storm tonight and it’s been a wild ride this week as we were sunny and in the sixties just yesterday. These drastic temperature and weather changes can actually have a large impact on your health, especially as you age. There actually is a scientific reason behind this, Arnot Health Physician Dr. Chin explains.

<“As we get signifigantly more mature, our joint bases can get smaller because of anything from arthritis to any disease of the joints. As a low pressure center comes in, those spaces naturally contract, as well as with cold. Cold makes it contract as well. You have a smaller space, the surfaces can rub harder against each other and cause inflammation and resulting pain,” said Chin.

Dr. Chin says to help with the side effects to take an anti inflammatory and to keep warm when the temperatures drop.