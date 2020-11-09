How to control your spending this Holiday season

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- With hundreds of holiday deals going digital due to the COVID-19 pandemic holiday shopping has become as easy as clicking a button. But with the new convenience of holiday shopping comes the reoccurring fear of holiday debt.

18 News sat down with Matt Burr, a professional financial consultant, who told us everything we need to know about saving and spending this holiday season.

Burr’s main message was to make sure everyone is remembering to only spend money on the necessities this year.

In this digital exclusive interview, Burr also lays out the best game plan for everyone to avoid debt this holidays season.