ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As we approach the Fourth of July weekend, fireworks will fill the skies.
Although we may look forward to the fireworks our pets may need extra care and support. Many dogs become scared or anxious when hearing fireworks and this can lead to them hiding, running away, pace, tremble, or whine.
Here are some suggestions of how to prepare:
- Make sure they have a secure identification tag on their collar and are microchipped.
- Put them in a calm, dark, and soothing room. Put on calming music to help drown out the noise.
- Talk to your vet about anxiety medication
- Make sure your doors and fences are reinforced and try to keep your pets away from the fireworks.