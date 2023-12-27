ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Cases of the flu and COVID-19 are on the rise this time of year and local health officials encourage people to practice safety measures.

“Making sure you’re washing your hands. Making sure that if you feel sick or people around you feel sick, that you’re just taking the proper precautions and not getting other individuals sick,” said Dr. Justin Nistico, Infectious Disease Physician at Arnot Health. “And if you haven’t thought about getting vaccinated there are vaccines now for RSV, Flu and COVID-19.”

Dr. Andrew Klee, Infection Prevention Associate at Arnot Health said that you can wear a mask if you’re feeling under the weather, or if you know you’re going to be interacting with someone who has a health condition, like asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

The doctors recommend that if you have a COVID test kit, you should use it to test yourself to make sure you are not positive to avoid spreading the virus. Doctors also say the risk is high for those who are unvaccinated and there are some people who are hesitant to get vaccinated.

“I think a lot of it has to do with vaccine fatigue, people may become more fatigued by getting vaccinated,” said Nistico.

Dr. Klee added, “There’s also the perception that their own personal health isn’t at risk due to these infections or they think I’m a normal healthy person, I’m not really at risk for either COVID or Flu so I don’t really need to get the vaccine.”

People are who interested in getting vaccinated can visit their local pharmacist or talk to their doctor.