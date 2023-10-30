ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Late fall is one of the peak seasons of the year for the flu, and doctors say it is the right time for everyone to get their flu shot.

Specifically for seniors, doctors say they are prone to risks from other infections that make it easier for them to get the flu.

“So that has to do with increased risk from ear infections, sinus infections and pneumonia,” said Andrew Klee, infection prevention associate at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. “If you have a chronic medical conditions such as asthma, congestive heart failure, diabetes, those conditions can be worsened as well from influenza infection.”

A common way to prevent the spread of the flu is by washing your hands with soap and water and getting around your fingers and the entire palm of the hands. Typically it is good to wash them for 30 seconds. To supplement soap and water, use alcohol-based sanitizer as an alternative.

The chief medical officer at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Philip Heavner, said the symptoms to be alert for the flu are “fever, chills, sore throat congestion cough, you know, a cold plus cold but feeling much more work, you know, much worse than you would just with a simple cold where you have a little bit of runny nose, you don’t feel too bad.”

In November, Arnot will have flu and COVID vaccine clinics on Friday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 4, at its Elmira location on Roe Avenue. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath will have a clinic. Elm Chevrolet will also have a clinic with Arnot Health at its sales building in downtown Elmira on Monday, Nov. 13. All of these clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Vaccinations will be available to individuals aged 18 years and older. You can pre-register by calling Arnot at 607-737-4499, and be sure to bring a copy of your insurance card.

In addition, Guthrie will be having a flu shot clinic on Nov. 18 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 2900 Elmira Street, Sayre in the Elmira Street Plaza. To schedule click here.