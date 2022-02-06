How to properly clear a fire hydrant after a snowstorm

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — With the recent winter storm impacting our region, fire hydrants have been buried, along with everything else, in snow and ice, but it’s important to keep those clear for firefighters.

The Bath Volunteer Fire Department wants to remind residents, and those elsewhere, about the importance of clearing away the snow from fire hydrants.

The pictures below show two hydrants, the one on the left is how a hydrant should be cleared, with plenty of access for firefighters to utilize the hydrant.

The hydrant on the right is the result of what can happen when a snowplow pushes snow on top of a hydrant, making the hydrant extremely hard to locate and leading to lost time for firefighters.

Residents are advised to do the extra effort and clear away the snow from the hydrants as it’s difficult for fire departments across the Twin Tiers to clear each one on their own. Doing this act can save precious time in the unfortunate event of a fire.