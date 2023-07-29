ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- If you have to go outside during the heat, doctors at Arnot Health are giving some tips on what you should look out for to make sure you and your kids are safe in the heat.

“The biggest thing would be especially with this weather outside and the humidity that’s making everybody just fatigued and tired is ultimately hydration,” says Dr. Daniel Chin, Internal Medicine Physician with Arnot Health.



If you’re going to be outside on a day like today, staying hydrated is key. Drinking beverages with electrolytes, like Gatorade, Pedialyte or coconut water will better help prevent the fatigue that comes with the intense heat.

“If you’re outside for a while walking, if you’re going to do different events or fairs, make sure you’re sipping on water throughout the day,” says Dr. Chin.



Attending fairs or festivals is a must for families in the summertime, but there are some things you should keep in mind so you can enjoy these outdoor festivities for a longer period of time

“As far as food goes, you know with all these festivals, there’s always cotton candies, fried foods and such things, and while you can have a lot of it, making sure how much you eat important,” explains Dr. Chin.



Heat stroke can happen extremely quick, and while adults may be able to recognize when they’re dehydrated, a child may not be able to communicate that they’ve been exposed to too much heat.

“What you want to keep an eye out for these little children is other signs of hydration. You can look at their mucous membranes, you can look at their mouth to see how well and how dry their mouth is. if they’re poorly hydrated. if they’re exposed to excessive heat, you’ll notice dryness of mouth,” according to Dr. Chin.

While staying hydrated and drinking lots of fluids is important, there are different types of clothing you can wear as well, that are reflective of sunlight.

“You see a lot of the marathon runners, a lot of these extreme sports, they will wear these types of clothing to maintain their hydration and to maintain the temperature of their skin in their body. Using these during these festivities are an easy way to improve your energy levels and to make sure that you stay well hydrated and energetic boots festivals,” says Dr. Chin.