How to protect your pets in the changing weather

Fall in the Twin Tiers brings dramatic changes in temperatures, sometimes in the same day! While we might be happy that temperatures are back on the rise after some cold mornings, many outdoor pets are actually struggling with these drastic swings in temperatures. Like people, animals need time to adjust to new weather conditions. So this time of year when we see summer and winter like temperatures in the same week, it takes a toll on animals bodies. Animals need access to sun and shade year round to regulate their temperature, but this is often overlooked by many.

Dr. Michael Cary of Towne and County Veterinary Hospital in Corning explains, “The thing people don’t realize is that it may be cold in the morning and hot in the afternoon. So if you have an animal that is in a place where they can’t get into shade, you can get into trouble from overheating in what would normally be a colder day.”

During those cold nights, food portions need to go up! Animals burn more energy in order to keep warm therefore needing more food. Blankets are another necessity to help regulate temperatures of these animals. But the big one? Make sure they have shelter to escape the elements. Consensus of the veterinarians 18 News spoke to today all urge that shelter is the most imperative.