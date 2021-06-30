How to stay cool during a heatwave

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – The fourth day of the heatwave is here with another day of heat advisories being issued and heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s. All of this heat and humidity has many finding ways to stay cool and beat the heat. This ranges from staying indoors with fans and air conditioners to heading out to local pools to take a dip!

At the West Elmira Town Pool, families are taking trips there to cool off as temperatures sit into the 90s. This time last year, the pool was closed due to COVID restrictions but now many are happy the pool is open again. Maria Quagliana, pool director at the West Elmira Town Pool, says she is happy to see people back and having fun while staying cool.

“It has been very busy. We opened the 28th, on Monday, so this is our third day open. It has been packed because it has been over 95 degrees the last three days and kids are coming out.”

There is a lifeguard shortage that is ongoing but Maria says they have had no issues finding any help.

“We actually haven’t this year. It has been really nice to have new lifeguards. They’re excited to work this summer”

If you are looking for ways to stay cool, check our website, mytwintiers.com, for more information on local pool hours and splash pads.