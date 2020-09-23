How to stay safe outdoors during each season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With the weather changing, so do the severe weather threats here in the Northeast. As we enter the fall the biggest concern is the change in temperatures. Especially in the valleys, diurnal temperature changes can be quite large. This is when nights are very cold and the days can be very warm. The temperature difference can also be drastic from the sun into the shade. It is important to wear layers to help regulate your body temperature quickly and easily.

In the winter months, we receive various types of frozen precipitation. Each carrying their own threat. The biggest danger, however, is the extreme cold. Keep as warm as possible and cover your head as most heat escapes through the head on the human body. Limit time outdoors during the extreme cold and windy conditions to help prevent hypothermia.

In the spring storm systems can bring heavy rains. Early in the year the ground is still unthawing and floods can occur at a rapid rate. Being our wet season, it is not uncommon for flash floods to appear dramatically during a heavy rain event during the months of April and May. When driving remember the golden rule “Turn around, don’t drown!” Floods can be misleading and are most often deeper than they appear.

During the summer months some of our most severe weather takes place. Some forms include tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong winds. Excessive heat is also possible where you need to limit exposure outdoors during the days peak heating and wear loose and light colored clothing. The National Weather Service in Binghamton held an outdoor safety webinar on Wednesday and Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines had this to say regarding lightning safety: “Just make sure when the thunder roars you go indoors. Seeking shelter is another important step in an enclosed building or car. So that includes a school or home. Wait 30 minutes until after hearing thunder before you return outside.”